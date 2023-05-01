IJEBU HERITAGE GROUP TRAINED AND EMPOWERED 750 PEOPLE IN IJEBU

Ijebu Heritage Group comprises of outstanding sons of Ijebu land with the aim of giving back to the community and its people. Led by Otunba Lekan Bello and other outstanding sons of Ijebu.

The skills Empowerment Training held started Tuesday 11th April 2023 and ran for 2weeks with a graduation ceremony that held on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

750 people were trained in different skills.

Hair making

Website design (UI/UX)

Digital marketing

Make up and gele tying

Barbing

Catering

Production of home essentials

Fashion design

Phones and computer repairs

Entrepreneurship

A few of the participants were also empowered with AIRTEL SMARTCASH POS machine.

This initiative was an important step in shaping the lives and empowering our people in Ijebu to tackle unemployment and youths recklessness.

The participants were full of gratitude and appreciation to all members of Ijebu Heritage for an impactful empowerment and life changing engagement.