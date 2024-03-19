Ijaw National Congress backs Delta Speaker on Infrastructure, others

By Nosa Àkenzua

A combine team of Zonal and Clan Executive Members of Ijaw National Congress (INC) Western Zone was led by Chief Ogunkoru Robinson( Chairman INC Western Zone) on the 13th of March,2024, paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and other high ranking members of Ijaw extraction representing Bomadi, Burutu, and Patain constituencies Namely Hon Oboro Preyor, Hon Sinebe Amatare, Hon Oloye Pereotu and Hon Ebitonmo Anthony Alabala.

Among the Chairman’s entourage were Pastor Mark Sebe (Vice Chairman western Zone), Barrister Okporikpo (Secretary Western Zone), Chief Sinebe Richard ( Chairman Kabu-owei kingdom and Chairman Clan Chairmen’s Forum), Hon Ogobiri Famous( PRO Western Zone), Comrade Ayabowei Sylvester ( Financial Secretary Western Zone), Comrade Tomu Kingsley ( Auditor Western Zone), Madam Theresa( Secretary Isaba Clan) and Comrade Aboh Monday( Chairman Gbaramatu Kingdom).

Chief Ogunkoru Robinson Chairman Ijaw National Congress (INC) Western Zone thank the Speaker and Honorable Members Representing Bomadi, Burutu and Petain local Government Constituencies for making time out of their tight schedule’s to receive him and his entourage.

READ ALSO: Aregbesola: Nigeria can not survive presidential.

He stated that the aims of his visit was to Congratulate them on their Election victories, to familiarize with the Political Class, to inform them and seek their support on the forthcoming Ijaw social Cultural activities and the Foundation laying Ceremony of Izon House at Ogbe-Ijo, Warri in July 2024, to Cross fertilizer ideas on the challenging Social infrastructural development and the frequent growing attack of Ijaw Communities by Fulani Herdsmen.

The Chairman (INC) Western Zone Chief Ogunkoru Robinson also use the medium to appeal to the Speaker and Honorable members Representing Bomadi, Burutu and Patain constituencies to collectively influence the Upgrading of General Hospital, Bomadi, the Zonal Headquarters of Bomadi Medical Zone, the only outstanding secondary Health Facility that is in a more central location which is closer to the Ijaw people living in Riverine Communities and villages in both Delta and Bayelsa state.

He also added in his appeal that Education for all has always been integral part of the (MORE AGENDA) of His Excellency RT Honorable Chief Sheriff Oborevwori the Executive Governor of Delta State, therefore, a State own University should be establish in any Ijaw Community so as to bring Education closer to the Riverine dwellers of Delta State.

Chief Ogunkoru Robinson Chairman Ijaw National Congress (INC) Western Zone in his concluding remark thank His Excellency RT Honorable Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, The Executive Governor of Delta state, RT Honorable Guwor Emomotimi Dennis Speaker Delta State House of Assembly and the entire Membership of the Delta State House of Assembly for their timely Amendment of the Act Establishing the Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu to reflect its new Status as Delta State Marine Polytechnic, Burutu.

He prayed that God should give both arms of Government the enabling wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State. The high point of the visit was the presentation of written address to the Speaker by the Chairman INC western Zone Chief Ogunkoru Robinson.