Ihedioha @ 60: Atiku, Obi, Abbas, others eulogise ex-Gov

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Speaker, 10th House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas were among dignitaries Monday who graced the colloquium to mark the 60th birthday celebration of former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

The event which held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, also had in attendance former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and others. Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, delivered the keynote address titled “Is Democracy Failing in Africa?”

Speaking at the event, Atiku said Ihedioha has remained loyal even when they found themselves on different political platforms. “Emeka and I have kept this relationship and till today I have found him extremely loyal, dedicated and focused even though sometimes we found ourselves on different political divides but we kept our relationship and I think that testifies with the kind of person Emeka is,” he said.

“When he told me about this event I was almost complaining, I said ‘Emeka, this is Ramadan. We’re in the last 10 days of Ramadan. In the last 10 days in Ramadan we don’t sleep in the night we sleep during the day. He said, ‘But oga try and make it.’ And I said, ‘Ok I will make it.’ Here we are today.

Speaking at the occasion during a panel discussion session involving Segun Adeniyi and Aminu Tambuwal – Peter Obi in reaction to the paper presented by Bishop Matthew Kukah – regretted that Nigeria’s democracy has collapsed, urging focus on rebuilding it rather than lamenting its failures.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, lamented the state of Nigeria’s democracy, stating that it has been “knocked down” and must be rebuilt urgently.

Likening the situation to a building project, he remarked; “If you look at where we are today, it’s like they started in 1999, laid the foundation. Some people came and took it to a decking, and some people were trying to raise it to the first floor, and some people came and knocked everything down. That’s the situation we are in now. Everything has been knocked down. Nothing works.”

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas who made his remarks on the heels of the colloquium topic – “Is democracy failing in Africa” delivered by the Bishop of the Holy Catholic Church, Sokoto Diocese. Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah – enthused that the basic features of democratic practice, one of which is periodic elections are present in Nigeria.

“Today, as we celebrate Hon. Ihedioha’s birthday, one question that may be agitating his mind which this colloquium must unravel with distinct answers, is “Is democracy failing in Africa, nay, in Nigeria?

“This question calls for deep introspection especially from the political class and those who have had the privilege of leading their constituencies and, or, their countries under the banner of democracy.

“However, I would rather that we ask “How is democracy growing in Africa?” For me, it depends on what we make of democracy in Africa. Only by understanding that and deeply reflecting on it, can we be in a position to say if democracy has added value to development and growth in the continent or not,” he stressed.