IGP urges collective efforts to address Cyber security threats

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has called for collective efforts to address the challenges of cyber security threats in the country.

Egbetokun, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in-charge of Finance and Administration, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the 2024 Cyber Security Awareness Week.

The theme of the 2024 cyber security awareness week is “Secure Our World”.

It was organised by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

He said the event was a testament of the commitment of the Nigeria police to confront cybercrimes which had become one of the most significant challenges globally.

Egbetokun said the week was also in line with the shared determination of the force to address critical issues, and work together for a safer and more secured digital world.

According to him, as we embrace the digital age, we must also confront the reality that cyber security threat has become a significant threat to our national security.

“Cyber criminals operate across borders, causing instability in the system, targeting individuals, businesses and government institutions.

“This threat has disrupted critical infrastructure, compromised sensitive information and undermines the very fabric of society.

“We must recognise that cybercrime is not merely a technical issue, but a national security issue that requires immediate attention and concerted efforts.

“It is also important that we come together to address the scourge,” he said.

Egbetokun said the NPF-NCCC had over the years, enhanced its investigative capability by investing in advanced technologies to address cyber enabled crimes, within and outside Nigeria.

He said the centre’s partnership with international organisations, INTERPOL and AFRIPOL had fostered its strength in the fight against cybercrimes through knowledge sharing, training and joint operations.

“As we celebrate our achievements, we must also acknowledge that the landscape of cybercrime is spontaneously evolving.

“Cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated, employing advanced technology to invade the cyber space.

“Cybercrime is a collective threat that requires collective efforts.

“It is therefore, essential for all individuals and organisations to be aware of this evolving crime and to take steps to protect themselves,” he said.

In his remark, the Director and Commissioner of Police in charge of NPF-NCCC, Mr Uche Ifeanyi said the importance of cyber security in the interconnected world could not be overemphasised.

He said the digital age had brought with it incredible advancements, opportunities and efficiencies.

Ifeanyi said the digital world had, however, introduced a new frontier of threats that if not properly addressed, could cripple systems, disrupt services and compromise the safety and privacy of citizens.

Cybercrime knows no border and its impact can be felt across all sectors, from finance to healthcare, and from government to individuals.

“As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, it is crucial that all stakeholders come together to share knowledge, expertise and strategies to counter these growing challenges.

“It is our shared responsibility to ensure that Nigeria remains resilient in the face of these threats and continues to foster a secure cyberspace for all its citizens,” he said.