IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered swift conclusion of all investigations related to violations of the Electoral Act during the Feb. 25 elections.

Baba gave the order to Commissioners of Police in charge of commands nationwide.

In a statement issued by the force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in Abuja on Monday, the IGP said such case files should be forwarded to INEC for prosecution of the suspects.

He directed the commissioners to avoid further delay and ensure thoroughness in the investigations.

On the forthcoming elections, Baba told the police commissioners to engage stakeholders in their jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues to ensure a smooth exercise.

The IGP said the police would operate in a manner that will allow Nigerians to actively participate in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He urged men and officers of the force to ensure an all-inclusive election security management during the polls.

READ ALSO: 10th Senate will key into Tinubu’s youth-driven.

Baba also enjoined the public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure effective security during the elections.

”Our interest is to protect everybody, the electorate, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...