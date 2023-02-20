Igbodo Union bemoans injustice to Dibia family, petitions IGP

Worried by the delay on the part of law enforcement agents in bringing to justice the men who brutalised members of the Dibia family on August 2, 2015 at their residence at 15 Abubakar Sambo Street, Sabon Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, the Igbodo community in Kaduna has cried out over what it termed as ‘partiality on the part of the authorities’.

To this end, the Igbodo community in Kaduna has raised a fresh petition to the Office of the Inspector General of Police, pleading that the matter be revisited to make sure that those found culpable in the case bordering on religious intolerance, are prosecuted according to the law of the land.

According to the spokesman of the community in Kaduna, Gilbert Oko, it is inconceivable that after more than 5 years, the matter which attracted widespread condemnation amongst Christians in Kaduna metropolis was still being swept under the carpet because the Dibia family is vulnerable and poor.

“We, as law-abiding citizens of Igbodo community resident in Kaduna, are saddened by the gross perpetration of injustice to the Dibia Family since 2015 after their lives came under threat because they would not convert to Islam according to the wishes of their mother’s family and stepfather.

We had hoped that by now the perpetrators who nearly killed Kingsley Dibia on the instruction of his mother’s family and stepfather have been walking the streets free. Something has to be done in this regard and we are hopeful that the Inspector General of Police will listen to us and expedite action on the matter”, he said.

The story of the Dibia Family started in 2006 after the demise of their father, Michael Dibia, a Christian who hailed from Igbodo in Ika North LGA of Delta State and married to Aisha Muhammed, a Fulani, whose family has been forcefully trying to convert the children from the marriage to Islamic religion, in gross disregard to the provisions of Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

