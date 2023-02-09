Igbo Youth organisation condemns attacks on INEC facilities in S/ East

By Tunde Opalana

The Ndigbo Youths’ Organization (NYO) has condemned the ceaseless attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in the South East.

The body said the attacks are calculated attempt to sabotage the victory of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The NYO called on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to adopt Obi as it’s Presidential candidate in the February 25 poll.

The body also encouraged all Igbos to stay back in their states to vote for Peter Obi to ensure an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

At a World Press Conference, Comrade Patrick Afubera, acting President of NYO

said there are some calculated and determined efforts by some groups, yet to be fully unmasked, to truncate democratic efforts.

“In some of the worst sabotage of a colorful national aspiration, in the last few weeks, INEC offices, facilities and staff have been attacked in Ogun, Osun, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“These attacks are allegedly linked to secessionist groups in the Southeast and Southwest. However, there are allegations that they have collaborators in politicians who according to the Imo State Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, “are not ready to face elections.” Ndigbo Youth Organization hereby urges the security agencies to fully unmask all those behind these satanic and barbaric criminal attacks on INEC (its offices, facilities and staff). These dastardly acts stand forever condemned.”

The NYO appreciated security agencies for their continued vigilance, the Nigeria Police in Imo State for ensuring that some of the attackers of the INEC State headquarters in Owerri accounted for their deeds.

The body hoped that full investigations will be carried out, and those connected to the heinous crime will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Ndigbo Youth Organization will continue to support every effort to ensure hitch-free general Elections. We urge INEC, the Security Agencies, the electorate and indeed all stakeholders to remain resolute, focused, determined and patriotic in ensuring that only the best (as agreed by a majority of the electorate) emerges in 2023. In all things, it is our prayer that Nigeria will be transformed through the 2023 elections to the glory of God, Amen!,” he said.

Reiterating it’s support for Peter Obi, the NYO asked Nigerians to vote Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party.

” It is on this note also, that we call on the Leadership of the All Progressives grand Alliance (APGA), to adopt Peter Obi as her Presidential Candidate. We are aware that APGA has a Presidential Candidate, but the realities on ground have shown that there are only three frontline Presidential Candidates, namely Peter Obi of Labour Party, Bola Tinubu of APC and Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

“It is therefore not an act of anti-party for APGA to adopt Peter Obi as her Presidential Candidate, as doing so will be doing a huge national service to the nation, as a truly national party,” it appealed.

The leadership of Ndigbo Youths’ Organization urged all Igbos resident in other regions across the nation to ignore any threat or fear of possible crisis situation and remain in the states of their residents where they have registered to vote for the purpose of performing their civic duties of casting their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

