Igbo group commends Foundation for touching, uplifting lives

A socio-political Igbo Union, Nzuko Ndi Igbo has commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Primewest Estate and the President of Prince Jeff Ukachukwu Foundation, Prince Jeff Ukachukwu, for his multimillion naira youths and women empowerment programme to the people of Orlu (Imo state) and its environs.

A press statement by the Convener of the Union, Prince Elias Odoemena, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, highlighted how Prince Ukachukwu began his philanthropic journey many years ago with the paying of school fees, buying of books and school uniforms to the less privileged children in Orlu, Imo State, including empowerment of indigent youths and women in the society with millions of naira.

While thanking Prince Ukachukwu for his humanitarian gestures to the downtrodden in the society, and being a source of inspiration to the youths and the less privileged in the society, Prince Odoemena called on other rich Nigerians to emulate Prince Jeff Ukachukwu by towing the path of philanthropy as a means of lifting poor Nigerians out of poverty, adding that “children you give scholarship and help today may not easily join a bad gang tomorrow, rather would turn out to be doctors, lawyers and engineers tomorrow.”

Odoemena added that the women Prince Ukachukwu is powering now will be of help to themselves in meeting their Immediate financial needs, help in nurturing the growth of their children and their husbands in solving many of their families financial problems in the future.

Prince Odoemena in thanking Prince Ukachukwu for giving back to the society through many humanitarian interventions and being a good source of inspiration to many in the society, noted that such interventions as shown by Ukachukwu, are what is needed in today’s Nigeria, where economic hardship is driving many households to destitution.