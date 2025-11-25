Igbo group commends Foundation for touching, uplifting lives

November 25, 2025
A socio-political Igbo Union, Nzuko Ndi Igbo has commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Primewest Estate and the President of Prince Jeff Ukachukwu Foundation, Prince Jeff Ukachukwu,  for his multimillion naira youths and women empowerment programme to the people of Orlu (Imo state) and its  environs.
A press statement  by the Convener of the Union,  Prince Elias Odoemena, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday,  highlighted how Prince Ukachukwu began his philanthropic journey many  years ago with the  paying of school fees, buying of  books and school uniforms  to the less privileged children in Orlu, Imo State, including empowerment of indigent youths and women in the society with millions of naira.
While thanking Prince Ukachukwu for his humanitarian  gestures to the downtrodden in the society, and being a source of inspiration to the youths and the less privileged in the society,   Prince Odoemena called on other rich Nigerians to emulate Prince Jeff Ukachukwu by towing the path of philanthropy as a means of lifting poor Nigerians out of poverty, adding that “children you give scholarship and help today may not easily join a bad gang tomorrow, rather would turn out to be doctors, lawyers and engineers tomorrow.”
Odoemena added that the women Prince Ukachukwu is powering now will be of  help to  themselves in meeting their Immediate financial needs,  help in nurturing the growth of their children and their husbands in solving many of their families financial problems in the future.
Prince Odoemena in thanking Prince Ukachukwu for giving back to the society through many humanitarian interventions and being a good source of inspiration to many in the society, noted that such interventions as shown  by Ukachukwu, are what is  needed in today’s Nigeria, where  economic hardship is driving many households  to destitution.
