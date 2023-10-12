Ifeanyi Ubah switches from YPP to APC

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

According to a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a brief plenary session on Thursday, Ubah said his defection was due to irreconcilable differences in the YPP.

The letter further explained that Ubah’s decision is in the interest of his constituents.

Born on the 3rd of September, 1971, Ubah is a Nigerian business mogul, politician and philanthropist. He was also the Vice Chairman of the Petroleum Upstream Senate Committee from June 2019 to June 2023.

Why I’m Supporting Govt To Combat Sit-at-home In South East – Ifeanyi Ubah

Recall that Ubah had said he supports the Anambra Government in the fight against sit-at-home and insecurity in the South-East state.

Ubah, in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on July 13, 2023, said his initiative was intended to augment the existing mechanisms of the Anambra state government to curb the insecurity crisis in the state and the Southeast region at large.

He said, “For me, in Anambra State, my coming on board is to add to what the governor or the government of Anambra is doing. We’re working in partnership with the governor; he’s the chief security officer.

“I felt that there are some missing links; he has the state apparatus and security network in the state. I wanted to complement it by giving a little support to already existing vigilante groups in my constituency.

“We’re working with a vigilante group from just one local government, so that we can test the pilot scheme, which the governor kindly approved, and he came to uphold the launch of it.

