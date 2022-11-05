IDPs’ National day: FG is committed to providing durable solutions — Buhari

By Doosuur Iwambe, with agency reports

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday restated the Federal Government’s commitment towards providing durable solutions to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari restated the commitment in Abuja in commemoration of the National Day of IDPs.

The National Day of IDPs has its theme “The journey so far, future of durable solutions”.

While empathising with Nigerians who were recently displaced by flood, the president expressed government’s readiness to rehabilitate communities affected by humanitarian crisis.

“The Federal Government will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to promote the return of IDPs to their respective communities in safety and dignity through enhanced security.

“As well as providing them with access to social services such as education of their children, health and the availability of means of livelihood,” he said.

On her part, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that the National Day of IDPs was aimed at celebrating the resilience of IDPs.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that the day was in commemoration of the adoption of the African Union convention also known as ‘Kampala convention on Oct. 23, 2009.

“It serves as a platform to advocate for durable solutions for IDPs,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said it was in furtherance of the government’s commitment, the Commission’s Exit Camp Strategy, the National IDPs Policy, the implementation plan of the IDP Policy, the national action on durable solutions.

She said domestication of the convention would support the drive towards the provision of durable solutions while building resilience in the host communities to ensure that all persons of concern develop better coping mechanism.

The commissioner expressed the commission’s continued support to ensure that the most durable and sustainable solutions were put in place for reintegration, rehabilitation and resettlement of persons of concern into the society.

She also called on Nigerians to join the government on the journey so far, saying no government could do it alone.

“The Commission is therefore committed to facilitating access to social services and amenities in host communities, camps and settlements in collaboration with all stakeholders by putting frameworks that will boost their level of availability and accessibility.

“Also, the Commission’s various project drivers have been developed to boost economic prosperity and national security among other proprammes,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), reassured Nigerians of the government’s preparedness to do everything possible to mitigate the impact of natural disaster, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Umar-Farouq said that the government would continue to provide succor to ensure that the citizens were able to rebuild their lives.

She said that the Ministry commenced the process of review and validation of the national policy on internally displaced persons in collaboration with all relevant actors charged with the responsibility of protection, assistance and durable solutions for IDPs.

According to her, the policy provides a framework for national responsibility towards prevention and protection of citizens and, in some cases, non-citizens, from incidences of arbitrary and other forms of internal displacement.

“As well as ensure their rehabilitation, return, re-integration and relocation after displacement,” she said.

The Minister also that over one million persons have been displaced by the recent floods in Nigeria.

“I empathise with millions of Nigerians who have been impacted by the recent flooding in Nigeria. The devastating effects have sadly led to the displacement of over a million Nigerians nationwide,” the minister said at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Mr Gilbert Mutai, the Assistant Representative, Operations of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, (UNHCR), while commending the Federal Government for its commitment towards persons of concern said that the number of IDPs in Nigeria is 3.2 million.

Mutai assured of the UNHCR’s support to build the capacity of persons of concern to ensure their self-reliance usefulness to the society.

However, one of the IDPs, Mr Bitrus Yusuf, appealed to the government and individuals to assist them in providing social amenities like, clinic, formal education for their children as well as material support for their livelihoods.

The highlights at the occasion were distribution of starter packs and presentation of awards to some IPDs and humanitarian actors.

