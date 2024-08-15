Identity theft: Sanwo-Olu seeks robust data protection

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for robust data protection measures, as the country embraces digital transformation.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during a courtesy visit by Dr Vincent Olatunji, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and his team on Wednesday in Ikeja.

He urged the NDPC to continue raising awareness and educating stakeholders on the importance of database protection in the country.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, commended the commission for its efforts in safeguarding personal data.

“A call for intensified data protection awareness underscores the growing concern for digital security and privacy in Nigeria.

“As the country continues to embrace digital transformation, the need for robust data protection measures becomes increasingly crucial,” he said.

The governor emphasised the significance of database protection, citing the devastating consequences of identity theft globally.

He said identity theft could lead to loss of livelihoods and immense difficulties in reclaiming one’s identity, even in advanced nations.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government was willing to partner with the NDPC in training officers on data analysis and other related areas.

He reiterated the present administration’s commitment to understanding the gravity of identity theft and its impact on individual’s lives.

“We are digitally minded in Lagos and we believe that the only way we can replicate things without trouble and with speed is through digitalisation.

“That is why we are able to actually reduce a lot of loopholes and increase our Internally Generated Revenue,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, the NDPC Chairman, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said the purpose of the visit was to seek the Lagos State Government’s partnership on the commission’s upcoming conference that would host various technology experts around the world.

Olatunji said that data protection and database management were of utmost concern to the commission, and identity theft, a serious issue globally.

“Therefore, as a commission, we will continue to ensure that citizens’ personal data are protected, both locally and globally,” he said.

Olatunji commended the Lagos State Government for always being at the forefront of laudable projects in the county.

He also pledged to train the Lagos State officials on data protection.