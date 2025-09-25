ICPC to Deepen Synergy with NNAD in Combating Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed readiness to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) as part of its inclusive approach to fighting corruption and safeguarding citizens’ rights to access services.

The Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, represented by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Mr. Demola Bakare, fsi, made this known while delivering a goodwill message at the NNAD National Convention held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr. Aliyu commended NNAD’s core values, which emphasised that the deaf community and their families had a fundamental right to access services in all aspects of life.

He noted that this aligned with ICPC’s belief that every Nigerian, regardless of class, status, ability, or creed, must benefit from government services.

“Part of our mandate at ICPC is to ensure that all Nigerians have access to government services. Each year, we monitor public projects to ensure they are delivered on time and according to specifications, so that no citizen is denied their rights,” he declared.

The ICPC Chairman assured that the Commission would continue to protect the rights of NNAD members to access essential services, further urging the association to adopt sign language in spreading the

anti-corruption message to its members and communities, stressing that corruption remained one of the greatest threats to citizens’ rights.

“As we know, one of the greatest challenges to our rights is corruption. ICPC is doing its best to fight it, but it cannot do it alone. That is why we take the anti-corruption message everywhere we go,” he emphasized.

Dr. Aliyu also highlighted the importance of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP), conceived by the Commission and approved by the Federal Executive Council in August 2020, as a tool for advancing the rights of all Nigerians.

“The first two core values of NEIP — Human Dignity and Voice & Participation — are very apt to this gathering as they reinforced the constitutional guarantees of non-discrimination and inclusive participation, values that align with NNAD’s mission of strengthening inclusive education and advancing communication accessibility,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National President of NNAD, Hon. Haruna Muhammad Tsafe, emphasized the association’s commitment to reducing communication barriers and promoting equal rights for the deaf community, calling on participants and stakeholders to ensure Nigerian Sign Language is made inclusive.

The Chairman of the occasion, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, praised the association’s resilience, affirming that deaf persons deserved equal opportunities in society.

He pledged support for stronger institutional frameworks to ensure that persons with disabilities benefit from government interventions.

The event further underscored ICPC’s commitment to broad-based collaboration in its fight against corruption while advancing inclusivity and equal rights for all Nigerians.