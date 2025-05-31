ICPC, Shippers’ Council partner to promote transparency, curb corruption in Ports

By Emma Okereh

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to strengthen anti-corruption measures, promote transparency, and build capacity within Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

The ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barrister Akutah Pius Ukeyima, MON, to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Dr. Aliyu stated that ICPC was open to a strategic partnership to enhance economic growth by tackling corruption in the port sector, noting, “ICPC is willing and ready to work with you to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is in good shape,”.

While emphasising the importance of empowering young people who work in the port sector, Dr. Aliyu said, “There are a lot of youths working in the ports. Whatever we can do to ensure they have job opportunities and a future, we should do it.”

The ICPC Chairman called for the integration of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) into the partnership framework, underscoring the need for joint efforts among agencies such as ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enhance national security, facilitate global trade, and improve the ease of doing business.

Furthermore, Dr. Aliyu pledged to support the NSC in building the capacity of its personnel and leveraging technology to boost transparency and enforcement across the sector.

The ICPC boss, who reeled out past successes in the collaboration between both agencies, noted a significant reduction in reported corrupt practices at the ports, stressing that the Port Standing Task Team worked.

“Based on reports, in 2019, bribery (in the ports sector) dropped from 266 incidents to 24 incidents in 2020. So we need that sort of collaborative work. We need the team revived. Maybe with the coming of the new act, it will enable us to work together more”

His words, “I am glad to receive you today. Both agencies are critical to Nigeria’s economy. We need transparency and accountability in the ports sector. The National Anti-Corruption Strategy encourages agencies to collaborate in ethical orientation and public engagement, among others. There are corruption challenges because of the kind of work you do, and we have the mandate to prevent it. All of us have to put our hands together”.

This past success, he noted, attracted international interests, with countries such as Ukraine and Uganda visiting Nigeria to understudy its anti-corruption strategies.

Dr. Aliyu, therefore, expressed a strong commitment to revitalizing the Port Standing Task Team, which he described as instrumental in enhancing Nigeria’s image internationally. “With the ongoing legal reforms and our mandate to prevent corruption, we can achieve a lot together in terms of accountability and transparency,”.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barrister Akutah Pius Ukeyima, MON, acknowledged the longstanding relationship between both agencies and reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to sanitizing the port sector, which he described as the gateway to Nigeria’s economy.

He called for enhanced enforcement mechanisms and urged the ICPC to support data sharing, intelligence exchange, and a joint capacity-building Programme to boost awareness and understanding of anti-corruption practices among port stakeholders.

This renewed collaboration between ICPC and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council marks a significant step toward strengthening institutional frameworks, promoting ethical standards, and reinforcing the fight against corruption in Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy sector.