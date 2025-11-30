ICPC, Lagos Ministry Forge Stronger Anti-Corruption Partnership

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reinforced its commitment to strengthening integrity at the grassroots level during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development.

Speaking during the visit, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr Alexander Chukwurah, explained that the Commission strategically engages key stakeholders, with the local government system being a top priority as the tier of government closest to the people.

Mr. Chukwurah emphasised that prevention is the most cost-effective approach to tackling corruption, underscoring the need for continuous engagement and sensitisation.

He highlighted the Commission’s Accountability and Corruption Prevention in Local Governments (ACCP-LG) initiative, which is designed to raise awareness and strengthen integrity systems within local government operations.

“The ICPC’s mandates, Enforcement, Prevention, and Public Education, are all designed to influence behavioural change,” he stated, acknowledging that the Commission’s message is “often unpopular because it challenges entrenched norms and traditions.”

He stressed that a constant interface with local governments is crucial for reducing corruption risks and promoting ethical conduct.

In her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, described ICPC as “a strategic partner and an integral part of the Ministry’s success story.” She emphasised that accountability and transparency are core values of the Ministry and expressed readiness for deeper collaboration to sensitise staff across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

In his response, the Honourable Commissioner, Bolaji Kayode Robert, commended the ICPC for prioritising preventive strategies. He noted that grassroots-level sensitisation is essential given Lagos State’s division into five traditional administrative zones: Ikeja, Ikorodu, Badagry, Lagos Central, and Epe.

He assured the Commission of the Ministry’s full support to deepen collaboration and expand anti-corruption awareness across all local government structures.

The visit marks a significant step in the ICPC’s ongoing efforts to build institutional partnerships that promote integrity, transparency, and accountability at the grassroots level of governance.