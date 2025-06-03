ICPC hosts South-South Regional Conference of Attorneys-General to deepen anti-corruption strategies

By Emma Okereh

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has convened a regional conference of Attorneys-General from Nigeria’s South-South region to strengthen institutional collaboration and deepen corruption prevention efforts.

With the theme “Institutional Integrity and Regional Cooperation: The Role of Attorneys-General in Advancing a Corruption-Free South-South”, the conference marks a significant milestone in ICPC’s strategic engagement with key justice sector stakeholders across Nigeria.

In his address, ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, described the event as a vital step in the collective resolve to tackle the enduring problem of corruption.

“The fight against corruption demands multifaceted strategies. No single institution can achieve this alone. The roles of State Attorneys-General are therefore crucial, and continuous engagement is imperative,” Dr. Aliyu stated.

He recalled the inaugural roundtable with 32 out of 36 State Attorneys-General held in Abuja on 3rd September 2024, which laid the foundation for regional dialogues and noted that the South-South region showed remarkable participation at the pilot event, signaling a strong commitment to anti-corruption reforms.

Following the Abuja roundtable, ICPC also held a regional engagement with North-West Attorneys-General in Kano, further advancing the momentum for state-level anti-corruption collaboration.

Dr. Aliyu highlighted key outcomes from the Abuja engagement, including the recommendation for a digital tool to track local government funds.

He announced progress on the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments in Nigeria (ACPP–LG), which aligns with the Supreme Court’s decision on local government financial autonomy.

He added that similar engagements will be held in the North-Central, North-East, South-East, and South-West regions, culminating in a national Attorneys-General conference slated for September 2025 in Abuja.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Akwa Ibom State, emphasized the constitutional authority of States to establish legal and institutional frameworks to combat corruption.

He cautioned that federal overreach through interpretations of federal laws like the ICPC Act can undermine state-level efforts, stressing that “The doctrine of covering the field has blurred the separation between the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative Lists. Each region has its peculiarities, and the zonal approach adopted by the ICPC is laudable for crafting region-specific strategies.”

Mr. Nwoko also advocated for decentralised law enforcement and investigation, including the establishment of State Police, to more effectively address corruption in ways that reflect local cultural and economic contexts.

Earlier, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Kanu Agabi, SAN, praised the ICPC Chairman’s resolve and urged the current Attorney-General to uphold the highest standards of legality and integrity.

“Do not condone illegalities,” he charged. “You are not only serving this generation but those yet unborn. When future generations judge your legacy, you will not be there to defend yourself.”

The conference underscores ICPC’s commitment to fostering intergovernmental synergy in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture and promoting integrity-driven public service across all tiers of government.