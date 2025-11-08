ICPC arraigns NSCDC officer on three-count charge of criminal misappropriation

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Deputy Superintendent Sani Yakubu of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) before Justice Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court 12, on a three-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The arraignment, according to the statement made available to newsmen, Friday, took place on Monday, 4th November 2025, followed charges filed by the Commission against the defendant for allegedly misappropriating the sum of One Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (₦1,720,000.00) belonging to Mrs. Vennica Idoko.

According to the charge sheet, DSC Sani Yakubu, while acting in his official capacity, received the sum of ₦1,720,000.00 on behalf of Mrs. Vennica Idoko.

The Commission alleged that the defendant dishonestly misappropriated the entire amount, which was entrusted to him in his professional capacity as a civil defence officer.

The offences are said to violate Sections 294, 300, and 86 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, which deal with criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation of property, and related offences.

One of the counts reads:

“That you, Deputy Superintendent Sani Yakubu, while serving as an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, did dishonestly misappropriate the sum of One Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (₦1,720,000.00) belonging to Mrs. Vennica Idoko, being money officially received by you on her behalf, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 294 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.”

In a dramatic turn of events, when the charges were read in court, DSC Sani Yakubu, visibly overwhelmed by guilt, broke down in tears and pleaded guilty to all three counts.

The emotional scene underscored the weight of his actions and the betrayal of public trust inherent in his conduct.

Following the defendant’s guilty plea, Justice Isiaka adjourned the matter to 12th November 2025 for judgment and sentencing.

The ICPC reiterates its commitment to holding public officials accountable for betraying the trust reposed in them by members of the public.

The Commission warns that officers who exploit their positions to defraud innocent citizens will face the full weight of the law.