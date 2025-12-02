ICC: Nigeria demands respect for states’ sovereignty, constitution

The Nigerian government has called on the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for cooperation of member states and respect for the country’s sovereignty and constitutional framework.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made the call at the 24th Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which started today at The Hague, Netherlands.

The AGF in the country’s address expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appreciation to the Court and to the Assembly for their tireless efforts in ensuring a successful and meaningful session.

Stating that Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to the Rome Statute system remained unwavering, he assured of resolve to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kamarudeen Ogundele, the Special Assistance to the President (Communication and Publicity),

Office of the AGF/Minister of Justice: just as the Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its readiness to continue working with the ICC in the fulfilment of its mandate.

” Our cooperation is firmly rooted in the principles of international law and the sovereign equality of States, and we remain committed to ensuring that such cooperation always reflects respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and constitutional framework,” he said.

Highlighting recent national efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s commitment to international humanitarian and criminal justice norms, Fagbemi recalled that Nigeria in May convened a High-Level International Humanitarian Law Dialogue, bringing together relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, civil society organizations, and academia.

He said Nigeria has continued to prioritise the protection of civilians and accountability during military operations.

“Our Armed Forces conduct operations in line with international humanitarian law and maintain mechanisms for independent and transparent investigations into alleged violations. The Six-Month Demobilization, Deradicalization and Reintegration (DDR) Programme, our home-grown initiative, has successfully reintegrated more than 6,000 former combatants into society, contributing significantly to national stability and peacebuilding.

“Nigeria has also taken important legislative steps, including the domestication of the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (the Kampala Convention), which now awaits Presidential assent. The processes for the domestication of the Rome Statute and Additional Protocols I and 11 to the Geneva Conventions are ongoing. Furthermore, Nigeria has joined like-minded States in the Global Initiative to Garner Political Support for International Humanitarian Law and recently endorsed the Political Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas.

“Consistent with the ICC’s principle of complementarity, Nigeria continues to demonstrate the capability and willingness to investigate and prosecute serious crimes committed within its jurisdiction. In this regard, all arms of our government are collaboratively working to strengthen domestic mechanisms to address grave crimes and reinforce the rule of law. Nigeria therefore looks forward to formal conclusion of its Situation by the ICC. We will continue to cooperate with the Office of Prosecutor to address all observations on our Situation, in line with our international and national obligations.”

The minister said the ICC’s mandate—to act where States are unable or unwilling to prosecute the gravest crimes—has become even more vital in the face of the alarming increase in armed conflicts worldwide.