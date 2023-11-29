ICAO, member states commit to 5% global aviation CO2 reduction by 2030

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

ICAO and member states have adopted a decarbonization framework aiming for 5% global aviation CO2 reduction by 2030.

This is achievable by expanding the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels, Lower Carbon Aviation Fuels and other cleaner energy sources.

The assemblage further seeks to support this by lowering production costs and providing financing and technology.

After five active days of consultations, officials, investors, and experts from 100 countries and 30 organisations adopted the Global Framework.

The members agreed to review these goals by 2028, through study and weighing developments in the global sustainable energy market.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said the Framework facilitates global increase of SAF, LCAF, and other cleaner aviation energies for deployment. “Our aim is to enhance stakeholder understanding, clarity, consistency, and predictability, reaching beyond the aviation sector for comprehensive impact.”He said.

ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar stressed, “Achieving greening by 2050 requires substantial and sustained investment and financing over decades. We must furthermore assure reliable and look affordable support and capacity-building for those States with particular needs, as they will be depending on it to help play their part.”