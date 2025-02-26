ICAN, Union Bank strengthen ties to advance accounting excellence

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has deepened its partnership with Union Bank of Nigeria following a high-level visit to the bank’s headquarters at Stallion Plaza, Lagos.

The engagement signals a renewed commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing professional excellence within the financial sector.

The ICAN delegation, led by its President, Chief Davidson C.S. Alaribe, FCA, engaged in strategic discussions with Union Bank’s leadership, exploring opportunities for synergy, professional development, and capacity building for members.

Accompanying him were Dr. Olumide Adedeji, FCA, President of ICAN Lagos District, and other distinguished members.

READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Aiyedatiwa on new term

Union Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Oluwagbenga Adeoye, FCA, welcomed the ICAN team alongside senior executives, including Dr. Abigail Duopama-Obomanu, Chief Compliance Officer; Mr. Ali Kadiri, FCA, Head of Corporate Banking; and Mr. Victor Ikeneku, FCA, Head of Business Assurance.

Chief Alaribe commended the bank’s role in upholding ethical standards and professional growth within the accounting field. In response, Mr. Adeoye reaffirmed Union Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem through ICAN’s expertise and regulatory framework.

The visit reinforces the shared vision of both institutions to drive innovation, enhance industry standards, and contribute to the nation’s economic advancement.