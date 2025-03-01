ICADAR cautions Borno, Kogi govs against stifling opposition

By Tunde Opalana

A civil society organisation, Impactive Center for Accountability, Democracy and Rights (ICADAR) has cautioned governors of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, from repression of opposition voices in Nigeria.

Bello Ishaq, Executive Director of ICADAR in a statement on Friday called on governors Zulum and Ododo to;

cease the persecution of opposition figures.

He urged the two state executives to “immediately halt any state-sponsored actions targeting opposition members and dissenters. Political opposition is a cornerstone of democracy and should be respected and protected.

“To uphold the rule of law. Adhere strictly to legal processes and uphold individual rights as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. Prevent unlawful detentions and actions that could lead to public unrest.

“Foster a Culture of Democratic Discourse. Encourage open dialogue and constructive criticism as essential components of governance. Leaders are elected to serve the people, not to silence them.”

According to ICADAR, the demolition of the multi-million naira plaza belonging to Attom Magira, an esteemed chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a formidable challenger of Governor Zulum’s policies, raises alarming concerns about the use of state power to silence dissent.

The body said such actions not only violate fundamental rights but also undermine the essence of democratic governance, where diverse opinions and constructive criticism are meant to thrive.

“The blatant disregard for the rule of law and the principles of democracy is both unacceptable and incompatible with the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“Furthermore, the arrest and reported transfer of political activist Austin Okai to Kogi State by the Department of State Services (DSS) depict a grim reality for those who dare to speak out against the status quo. Such actions, reportedly directed by the state governor, not only underscore a blatant disregard for human rights but also serve to instill fear among the populace.

“It is intolerable for any government to leverage its resources to quash dissenting views, especially in a democratic society that thrives on debate, dialogue, and the healthy exchange of ideas.

“It is imperative that these governors understand that Nigeria is a democratic state, not a monarchy; citizens have the unassailable right to engage in political discourse, express dissenting views, and advocate for policies that serve the interests of the populace.”