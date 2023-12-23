Ibu’s family says, only one leg was amputated not two

The family of ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has clarified that the comic actor was never amputated on both legs

According to the family source, the actor went through another amputation in the same leg that was earlier amputated and not on another leg because the first amputation did not properly correct this health challenges.

The family also clarified that Mr. Ibu is not diabetic, but had constant clotting of the blood in his leg [diseased blood vessels] and other health challenges posing risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.”

Moreover, the actor is yet to be flown abroad for further treatment because the doctors have declared him not fit to travel.

According to the post made through the actors Instagram page, it says,

‘’We wish to correct this misconception making rounds the social media concerning our father’s health. First, we will like to say that our daddy was not amputated on both legs, but only one.

The first amputation did not properly correct this medical predicament so the doctors had to go ahead and amputate the same leg to further ensure we did not lose him.

Daddy’s cause of sickness is not diabetes, but has had constant blood clothing in his leg (disease blood vessel) and other health challenges posing risks to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.

Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him abroad is because the doctors have tagged him not fit to fly. This made it extremely difficult to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him’’.

You will recall that few weeks back, Saturday Times exclusively reported that the actor had under gone another surgery in the lower thigh of the same leg after the initial operations.