Ibom aircraft acquisition: new dawn for aviation sector Onyema

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has congratulated Ibom Air for the delivery of its first out of 10 aircraft it ordered from world’s largest airplane maker, Airbus.

Onyema who was elated by the addition of the aircraft to Ibom Air fleet

Onyena said Nigerian carriers were getting stronger and stronger by the day, remarking that this was the first time in the history of aviation in Nigeria that different domestic carriers are ordering brand new equipment.

According to him, that this signifies a new dawn for air transport in Nigeria, stating that with more fleet, Nigerian carriers would create more jobs for the citizens, contribute to the nation’s GDP and burnish their desire to become preeminent in the market, airlifting more Nigerian to local and international destinations at affordable airfares.

“We are getting stronger and stronger by the day. May God Almighty be praised in the highest for this feat and everything. May Ibom Air and, indeed, all indigenous airlines in Nigeria continue to prosper. These airlines have given means of livelihood to thousands of Nigerians who were hitherto unemployed. God will continue to support Nigerian carriers. I wish all of us permanent safe flights and permanent safe landings forever, in God’s name, amen.

“My joy knows no bounds today because the more we see achievements like this, the less the demonisation of Nigerian airlines by vested interests both from within and outside the country. Congratulations to Ibom Air, congratulations to the government and good people of Akwa Ibom state, and congratulations to the Nigerian aviation industry for performing very well under very disturbing environment,” the Air Peace Chairman said.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, the CEO Mfon Udom, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, George Uriesi attended the handover ceremony at Airbus’s facility in Canada.

Meanwhile, Airbus executives, including President and CEO, Benoît Schultz, handed over the Airbus A220-300 to Ibom Air . He highlighted the aircraft’s global recognition for fuel efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and comfort.

Airbus said the A220 is adapted for short and medium haul commercial operations with a range of up to seven hours. Furthermore, it positions Ibom Air for expansion across diverse African destinations.

CEO Mr. Mfon Udom emphasized the game-changing impact of the Airbus A220-300. He said it reinforces Ibom Air’s commitment to provide world-class services.

“The introduction of the Airbus A220-300 to our fleet is a game-changing leap forward for Ibom Air. Our commitment to invest in a fleet of efficient aircraft underscores our determination to provide world-class airline services,” he said.