Ibom Air: Flight to Ghana, beginning of expansion to W/African region -Eno

By Isaac Job

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said that the maiden flight by state-owned airline, Ibom Air, to Ghana last Tuesday was a signal of expansion into the West African subregion.

Speaking yesterday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekereteh Udoh, the Governor described the flight as historic and significant to future development of the airline.

According to him, ”your maiden commercial flight to Accra, Ghana, is the beginning of the expansion of the frontier and growth of the airline.

“In a little over four years since you started commercial operations, you have redefined standards and professionalism, winning all the awards in the aviation industry.”

Eno said Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians were proud of the airline as a vision of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, and promised to expand it in line with the A-R-I-S-E Agenda of his administration in the tourism sector.

He said the vision will be replicated especially in the sector which, he noted, is begging for attention.

“Akwa Ibom people and indeed Nigerians are proud of you and this, again, is a celebration of the vision by my worthy predecessor, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON, which we are poised to continue and expand with our ARISE Agenda, especially in the area of tourism and ease of doing business in our dear State,” he said.

On Tuesday, Ibom Air commenced regional flight operations from Lagos to Accra.

The inaugural flight took off at 7:00 am (WAT) from Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, offering travelers a new gateway to explore the vibrant West African region.

This strategic expansion aligns with Ibom Air’s vision “to be a world-class African Regional Airline” by offering passengers an industry-leading travel experience that encompasses schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new route, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said: “We are thrilled to commence our regional operations today, with the inaugural flight between Lagos and Accra. This is a significant step for Ibom Air as we expand our network out of Nigeria and into the African continent.

“With this new route, we aim to enhance connectivity between Nigeria and Ghana, fostering tourism, trade, and tighter economic and cultural ties. Ibom Air remains committed to delivering exceptional services to our passengers, and we invite travelers between Nigeria and Ghana to choose Ibom Air and experience the best of our service offering.”

Backing the remarkable development, Managing Director (MD), Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, said: ‘’We are indeed delighted to welcome Ibom Air to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana. We congratulate you on your decision to fly into Accra and are happy to have you on board.

”Your entry into Ghana’s market will offer the travelling public more options for connectivity between Ghana and Nigeria. As Operators and Managers of Kotoka International Airport, we assure Ibom Air of our support in making their operations in Ghana a success.”

As Ibom Air expands its footprint across the region, travelers were told to expect a wide range of benefits, including promotional offers, exclusive fares, and special packages designed to make the route even more attractive. With Ibom Air’s reputation for quality service and the support of Ghana Airports Company Limited, travelers are set to enjoy an exceptional and efficient travel experience.

