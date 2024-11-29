IBB, Ortom, Tambuwal Owe Abuja land title fees

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released a list of alleged land title debtors in Abuja, giving them two weeks from November 26, 2024, to settle outstanding payments for their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) or face revocation.

The publication includes 9,532 names in its first batch, featuring prominent individuals and institutions. Former Head of State Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993, is among the defaulters. The document states IBB owes N152 million for a plot of land in Asokoro, a prestigious district in the capital.

Others on the list include Samuel Ortom, former governor of Benue State, with an outstanding debt of N950,000 for a plot in Bazango, a suburb of Abuja, and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South, who reportedly owes N18 million for a plot in Carraway Dallas, near Asokoro.

The FCTA has warned defaulters to settle their debts promptly through the e-payment platform linked to the “FCT Department of Land Administration.” Failure to comply could result in the revocation of land titles.

Federal institutions such as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigeria Police Force were also named as defaulters. Additionally, the Lagos State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, the Kaduna State Government, and the State House Abuja were cited as owing payments.

This public naming marks a significant step by the FCTA to enforce compliance and recover unpaid land title fees.