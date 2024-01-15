IBB: Military coup no longer possible in Nigeria

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Former Nigerian Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has ruled out the possibility of military coups in Nigeria.

Babangida spoke on Sunday in a Channels Television interview programme monitored by our correspondent.

According to him, the military regimes have lost attraction among the Nigerian population, stressing that democracy has already taken roots in the country.

Declaring that the era of military rule was over, Babangida said the shift to Nigerians’ growing desire for a stable democracy, was fueled by the achievements of Nigerians abroad.

“Such things happen,” he said about past coups, “but I believe it will not happen again because Nigerians are becoming more interested in becoming a truly democratic nation in Africa.”

READ ALSO: Growing EM equities opportunities all for Active

He bemoaned the ongoing mass migration of Nigerians to foreign countries in search of greener pastures, otherwise known as “japa syndrome.

The ex military dictator canvassed the need for the nation’s political leadership to provide an environment that encourages Nigerians to choose their home country over emigration.

He said the key lies in creating conditions that inspire national pride and make working for Nigeria as attractive as seeking opportunities abroad.

“I think the environment should be created in such a way that people will be motivated to work for the country,” he stated, highlighting the success of Nigerians in various fields around the world.

Some African countries like Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Mali among others, are however currently under military rule.