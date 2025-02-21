IBB launches book, says MKO Abiola won June 12 poll

…Over N13billion raised in book, IBB library launch

BY Patrick Wemambu

Dropping a bombshell that rocked the hall, leaving many invitees in shock, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has admitted that the late MKO Abiola won the June 12 1993 controversial election.

Contained in his 420-page memoir titled, ‘A Journey In Service: An Autobiography of Ibrahim Babangida’ which was launched Thursday at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja, the former Nigeria’s military president beat a retreat from his previously held views on the subject.

“Although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon further reflection, and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections,” IBB submitted.

Alluding to justifications for annulment of the election 32 years ago, the military strategist fondly called the ‘evil genius’ said the action was precipitated by national interest.

Former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo while reviewing the book at the occasion had earlier informed guests that the June 12 question was answered in the memoir.

Speaking at the event, Former Head of State, Rtd Gen. Yakubu Gowon expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Babangida for not only saving him from treason charges but restoring his rank and honour. Hear him; “I had a very rough time in government; I was even charged with treason. Later, President Shagari rescinded that order, and you (IBB) eventually restored my rank and honour. You did quite a lot for the country.”

In his own address, President Goodluck Jonathan showered encomiums on Babangida for documenting his experiences. He expressed optimism that the project of the book would enrich Nigeria’s historical records; “If you contribute to documenting history, it strengthens and makes it more relevant. So today, you are helping us.”

Fellow Hill Top neighbour in Minna, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar similarly paid tributes to Babangida, describing him as a brother.

“My relationship with Ibrahim has lasted over 80 years. Ibrahim, I want to thank you again for your friendship and brotherhood. We often reminisce about our past adventures, which always bring smiles to our faces. May these smiles continue in our twilight years,” the general enthused.

Speaking during the autobiography presentation, President Olusegun Obasanjo acknowledged the essence of writing which serves both individual reflections and national interests. He encouraged individuals in attendance to endeavour to document their experiences.

Other distinguished guests included former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who reviewed the autobiography, along with ex-presidents Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. The gathering highlighted the need for accurate records to aid nation-building.

Donations at the event to support both the book launch and IBB Library project included Aliko Dangote N8billion broken down into N2billion annually for 4 years and T.Y. Danjuma’s pledge of N3billion. Senate President and his Deputy, Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau gave N50million and N20million, respectively. BUA business magnate, Abdul Samad Rabiu donated N5billion with Billionaire businessman Arthur Eze promising N500million.

Dignitaries at the event included President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President President Atiku Abubakar and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who delivered the keynote address.