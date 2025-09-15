Ibas: No political victory is worth blood of any Rivers citizen

Ibok-Ete Ibas, sole administrator of Rivers state, has called on residents to work together for peace and sustainable development in the state.

Ibos made the statement on during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, to mark the state’s transition back to democratic governance after the local council elections.

The sole administrator revealed that prior to his appointment by President Tinubu in March, following the declaration of emergency rule, the state was torn by divisions, instability and broken trust.

He affirmed his administration had “deliberately sowed seeds of love and peace” over the last six months, which must now be nurtured by the people of Rivers.

“By God’s grace, and with the support of President and all of you, we have walked through those difficult days together.

“The survival and relative stability we enjoy today are testimony to God’s faithfulness,” he said.

Speaking further, Ibos called on the politicians in the state to come together to protect the interest of the state rather than causing mayhem due to political differences.

“Political actors must sheath their swords, because no political victory or personal gain is worth the blood of any Rivers citizen.

“The progress and prosperity of Rivers state must be placed above personal or partisan interest; politics must never be an excuse to destroy the very state we are called to serve,” he added.

He also admonished the youth against being used as pawns in the political games of the state.

“The youth should not allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence but should instead channel their energies into building a peaceful and prosperous state.

“I urge community leaders, elders and religious figures to continue providing guidance, wisdom and prayers for the continued stability of Rivers state,” he concluded.