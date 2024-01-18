Ibadan Explosion: PDP commiserates with Gov. Makinde, Oyo people

…Hails Makinde’s Prompt Emergency Intervention

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of Oyo over the deadly explosion in Bodija area of Ibadan, the State capital, describing the incident as tragic.

According to a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party is saddened over the explosion which claimed the lives of citizens, critically injured others and left many displaced following the destruction of homes and property in the area; a situation that has brought agony and pain to the people of Oyo State at this critical time.

The party commended Governor Makinde for his exceptional show of leadership in his swift response and intervention by visiting the scene of the incident and immediately providing all necessary emergency aids and support to the victims and their families, including prompt evacuation of victims, payment of medical bills, temporary accommodation to the displaced and assurance of support for their rehabilitation.

“Such prompt intervention by Governor Makinde helped in saving more lives and bringing succour to the victims and their families,” said the party.

The PDP demanded an investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the blast so as to bring the culprits to justice and prevent such tragic occurrence in the future.

It as well prayed for the repose of the souls of dead and speedy recovery for the injured.