Ibadan Explosion: Media Forum demands Tinubu’s urgent intervention, appeals to philanthropists

A Forum of Oyo State Media Practitioners in Abuja (FOMPA) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to quickly direct urgent intervention into the unfortunate explosion in Ibadan, Oyo state, where lives and property worth billions of Naira were destroyed.

The Forum, in a condolence message to the families of those who lost their lives, also commended Governor Seyi Makinde-led State Government for his prompt intervention in the disaster.

According to the State Government, 77 persons were injured, 2 died while several property were destroyed.

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, the media practitioners of Oyo State extraction, expressed concerns about the well-being of their fellow Oyo indigenes and residents and appealed to philanthropists accross the country to come to their aid by ameliorating the untold hardship such wanton destruction would bring on the victims.

The statement reads: “As a Forum and the voice of our people in Oyo State, we hereby condemn the unwholesome action of the few which caused the dastard explosion in Bodija area of Ibadan which affected the lives and property of our peace-loving people in Oyo State.

“We seize this medium to sincerely express our condolences to the families of the affected persons and we pray for quick recovery of the injured ones.

“We also commend the quick intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde. The Governor’s visit to the scene is encouraging and his promise to pay the medical bills of the injured is also commended.

“We, however, using this medium to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to show concern, direct urgent intervention and help the victims to rebuild their lives because the core function of a government is the security and well-being of the people.

“We also appeal to philanthropists across Nigeria and beyond to come to the aid of our people to reduce the burden and hardship this explosion could bring on our peace-loving people in Oyo State.”

Signed:

Bode Olagoke

Interim Coordinator

Forum of Oyo State Media Practitioners in Abuja.