‘I will not step down for anyone’ – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church has made it clear that he will not step down for any aspirant in the race to be the presidential flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bakare stated this at the ongoing special convention of the ruling party at the Eagles Square in Abuja, DailyTimes gathered.

“I respect every aspirant here, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Mother drags daughter home from party after she snuck..

“But I am not stepping down for anyone.

“I am here by the grace of God to step up and contest to become the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the cleric said.

His comments came after aspirants like Ibiyemi Amosun, Godswill Akpabio, Kayode Fayemi, among others stepped down for Tinubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...