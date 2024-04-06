I will become a cross-dresser if Bobrisky is not arrested – Very Darkman threatens

By Orji Onyekwere

Activist Martin’s Black Vincent popularly known as Very Darkman has threatened to change to a cross dresser if controversial cross dresser Idris Okunneye is not put behind bars in the next seven days.

He also threatened to start using female restrooms. In addition, he threatened to continue to call out the senators and the police until the Mummy of Lagos is arrested.

The social media influencer has been campaigning concerning the arrest and prosecution of Bobrisky whom he said is gay, though he claims the crossdresser was being shielded by influential politicians who are gay also. He promised to provide evidence in order to ensure the arrest of the crossdresser.

Verydark man had earlier petitioned the police over this. However in response, the police through its spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi had in a recent interview explained that the force cannot arrest transgendered because there’s no law against such activities.

Verydark man said his recent arrest and detention by the police is not unconnected to his call for the arrest of Bobrisky.

He words, “When I came out of detention, I read somewhere that it was Tonto Dikeh who detained me. She can never detain me, I don’t care about her connection. The truth is that I was detained for the video I made calling for Bobrisky’s arrest and my claims that he was being protected by gay lawmakers. My detention is just a little sacrifice. They will still arrest me for my subsequent videos.

“Since the police say crossdressing is legal, I will soon start crossdressing. I will give them one week after I drop my petition against Bobrisky. If Bobrisky is not arrested, I will become a crossdresser and use the female restroom.”