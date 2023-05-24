I will be Judged by Empirical evidence of my eight years, says Gov Okowa

By Nosa Àkeñzua

“When the story of my eight-year tenure as the Governor of Delta State is recounted, I hope that people will remember not only the infrastructure we built, such as roads, bridges, hospitals, and other structures, but also the profound impact that we had on the lives of our citizens.

“I want them to remember the countless entrepreneurs we empowered and the significant number of both direct and indirect jobs that we created.

“However, more than anything else, I want future generations to speak about the lasting legacy we left by nurturing the intellectual growth of our young people through the establishment of three new universities. This is an accomplishment that cannot be simply quantified or measured; it is an investment in human potential that will reverberate for years to come.

“This formed the essence of my message earlier today during the Founder’s Day Celebration of the University of Delta, Agbor. There, we celebrated the admission of the 5,219 students who have joined the institution since its inception in the 2022/2023 academic session.

“As we move forward, it is my prayer that these young minds will flourish and contribute to the progress of our society — and that the impact we have made on the lives of our people, particularly in the education sector — will be the enduring legacy that defines our time in office.”

Meanwhile,Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on beneficiaries of the various skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development programmes of the state government to be prudent in the management of their financial resources to enable them succeed in their various enterprises.

Okowa made the call on Tuesday while presiding over the joint graduation/distribution of business start-up packs to beneficiaries of third cycle of the Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA) and the third stream of 2022 Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme (Project GEST) at the Event Centre, Asaba.

He stressed the need for financial discipline among beneficiaries of the various entrepreneurship training programmes of the state government, adding that they should think fast and build up their businesses.

While saying that the graduands would be the last beneficiaries of the programmes under his administration as governor, Okowa urged them to work and pray very hard to ensure that they excel.

“There is need for financial discipline. It has been spoken about today. As you start to make money, do not rush out to begin to buy luxury goods like cars and the rest.

“Think fast and build up your business. Allow your business to stand strong and expand before you start thinking of the luxuries of life.

“Remember this day that you are the last of the beneficiaries under my administration as governor. Therefore, you must work and pray very hard to ensure that you excel.

“When you excel, you will be a reference point to my finishing strong. So, please remember always as you work hard, that you represent that which we started with.

Governor Okowa who congratulated graduands of the RYSA and Project GEST programmes, expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth Development and the Ministry of Girl Child Development for working so hard to translate the vision of the state government vis-a-vis entrepreneurial development into reality.

He told them that challenges will come on the way, emphasising that with the training they had received and by the grace of God, they would go through those challenges and explode for Delta State and the nation Nigeria.

According to him, the graduands have acquired skills, pointing out that the skills must be put to use to enable them succeed in their businesses saying “it is time to think about yourself and to realise that you can only grow when you are able to match a whole lot of things with your skill.

“And your dreams will stay alive when everything is put right. Pray always as you work hard and you will definitely succeed.

“I am glad that you started a community business school. Beyond the fact that you have been able to teach them the business skills; the fact that early enough, you are already making them to realise that there is a need to give back to the society, is something that we must applaud.

“When you give, you do not lack and therefore, as you start up, it is my prayer that the various groups that you have been able to put together; that you keep the group alive.

“As an individual, you may not be able to give much but collectively, you can give the little that you are able to give and impact on lives; either to individuals or to the community.

“Once you engage in community service, God has a way of blessing you. It is my prayer that God will continue to bless each an every one of you as you continue to give back to the society as you grow.”

In his speech at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga said the RYSA journey which began in 2020 graduated a total of 776 pioneer beneficiaries, adding that 782 beneficiaries graduated in 2021.

Egwuyenga disclosed that over 93 per cent of the beneficiaries were in active business, gaining traction in their communities with their ongoing ventures, and serving as trainers for various empowerment initiatives at the state and federal levels.

He disclosed that the Ministry increased the number of skills from 10 to 11 in an effort to better the RYSA programme and meet the rising community expectations.