I was born blind – Singer Chidinma

Popular Nigerian musician, Chidimma Ekile, also known as Miss Kedike, has revealed that she was born blind.

Chidinma made this known in a video on her YouTube page.

Speaking about her childhood, Chidinma narrated how her parents sought God’s intervention after medical efforts proved abortive.

She said after gaining her sight, her mum reached an agreement with God and dedicated her to him.

“I was born blind actually, I didn’t open my eyes at all, and that became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get me to see.

“Without my knowledge, my mum made a deal with God.” She said.