I was a victim of corruption fighting back, says Magu

By Doosuur Iwambe

The former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustapha Magu has described himself as a victim of corruption fighting back due to his ordeal in the agency.

Magu who was speaking while receiving an award as “Achiever Per Excellence” from the Northern Female Students Association (NFSC) over the weekend in Abuja however said that he is happy that he has been vindicated.

Magu, who was represented by his son, Mohammed-Saeed, thanked the students for honouring him, adding “he was a victim of corruption fighting back.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, which comprises students of universities in the 19 northern states, Aisha Nasir, enumerated why they chose to associate themselves with “a good man” who dedicated himself to national service.

“Love him or hate him, one argument that cannot be contested is the fact that Ibrahim Magu, when he was the chairman of the EFCC, has taken the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria to hitherto uncharted levels where many people thought could never be attained or that no one would have the courage to go in the war against corruption.

“Deconstructing corruption fight in Nigeria is a binding moral duty for common good that stakeholders need to double efforts upon and it requires seeing beyond political affiliations, standpoint, preference.

“Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the poster boy of the anti-corruption crusade, which has become the signature policy engagement of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has attracted both continental and global commendations for tackling what has been described across international platforms, as the number one factor militating against the growth and development of African nations and economies.”

Magu was in 2020 suspended as the acting chairman of the EFCC at the beginning of the probe by the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the petition by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on allegations bordering on abuse of office and diversion of recovered assets.

The panel claimed that an investigation by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) revealed that Magu paid N573m into Omale’s church’s account with which a property was allegedly bought in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a verdict on Tuesday ordered FCMB to pay N540, 500,000.00 in damages to Pastor Emmanuel Omale of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry and his wife, Deborah, over false claim that he laundered N573million for Magu.

Justice Yusuf Halilu in his judgment held that FVMB recklessly breached the duty of care it owe to the claimants – Omale, his wife and their church.

The judgment was on the suit marked: FCT/HC/CV2541/2020 filed by Omale, his wife and the church.

Justice Halilu noted that the evidence before his court showed that the bank admitted error in its report to the NFIU, of entries in Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry’s account.

The judge further held that the bank claimed that the purported N573m was wrongly reflected as credit entry in Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry’s account by its reporting system, which it recently upgraded.

Justice Halilu noted that the bank admitted the error, which occasioned incalculable damage to the reputation of Pastor Omale, his wife and their church both within and outside the country.

The judge further held that the claimants provided sufficient evidence to establish a case of negligence against the bank.

Justice Halilu thereafter proceeded to award N200m as aggravated damages; N140,500,000 as specific damages and N200m as general damages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...