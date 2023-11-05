I used made-in-Nigeria vehicles during my time in public service – Joe Abah

A former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Joe Abah has said that it is unjustifiable for lawmakers to get new vehicles every four years.

Abah stated this while reacting to the planned procurement of some Land Cruiser sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for members of the upper legislative chamber.

Naija News reports that the National Assembly has come under heavy criticism for planning to purchase such luxury items despite the economic crisis in the country.

Speaking via his X account on Saturday, Abah argued that the Innoson vehicle he used while in office was Nigerian-made, and was inherited by his successor whom he says still uses the car to date.

He said, “How can anyone defend buying cars for legislators every 4 years though? On top of all the money they TAKE (not EARN)? Why buy foreign cars?

“When I was DG, the Innoson I used served me very well for 4 years. I left it behind when I was leaving. It’s still in active service.”

On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee on services, Sunday Karimi told journalists that the lawmakers want vehicles that would last for the next four years, hence the choice of luxury cars.

In October, Ali Ndume, chief whip of the senate, also said that his colleagues are opting for SUVs because they want cars that are “stable” and safe.

