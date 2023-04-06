I took bullets for my party, defended Tinubu, it is time for my reward – Kalu

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has highlighted why he deserves to be the next Speaker of the House in the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu gave the reasons on Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja as he officially declared interest in becoming the speaker of the 10th assembly.

Clarifying speculations about his interest in the top political seat, the Abia State lawmaker said the speculations are true.

“The speculation out there as to whether or not I have shown interest to contest for the speakership for the 10th assembly is true,” Kalu said.

“Yes, I’m interested in that position. I’m interested in becoming the next speaker of the house of representatives.”

Why I Deserve To Be Speaker

Speaking further, Kalu highlighted that he has made a lot of sacrifices for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu therefore he deserves to be rewarded with the Speakership seat.

He added that no lawmaker from the southeast has been a speaker in four decades so it is time for the region to occupy that position.

The Reps spokesperson also cautioned governors against imposing their choice on the lawmakers, but rather allow the legislators to pick a competent person.

“We need to have new members buy into our competence to lead. It is not good for leaders at home to impose (someone) that will lead the members of the parliament without the members having any knowledge about who is coming to lead them,” he said.

“I’m bringing on board transformative, and legislative intervention that is based on innovation and it is only people like us who have been equipped that will be able to bridge that gap,” he added.

I Took Bullets, Broke ‘Taboo’

Not done, Kalu highlighted how he staunchly defended the APC and Tinubu in the southeast when “it was like a taboo to do so.”

He said he took bullets out of loyality to the party and the reward he deserves is the speakership seat for the 10th National Assembly.

He said: “The APC gave me a platform. I was the only member of APC that fought and won for the house of representatives in Abia state.

“I defended my party, I took bullets for my party, I projected my presidential candidate even when it was like a taboo to do so in the south-eastern region. My office received hundreds of bullets or more because I was preaching APC.

“It is time for a reward. If there is loyalty to the party, loyalty should always be rewarded to stimulate further loyalty. If I stood firm to win for my party in Bende federal constituency, as the only surviving APC house of reps member in the entire Abia state, it means that I have something to offer and I defended my party.

“It is time for my party to let my people know that I didn’t make any mistake by standing by the party. Let them give us what is my due based on my qualification.”

APC Has The Final Say

He, however, promised to abide by the final decision of the APC on zoning the seat, saying he believes in party supremacy.

“As a party man, I’ll oblige my party.”

“I believe in the supremacy of the party — that is key. You can have your aspiration, you can dream but it must be within the control of the platform for which you got to the house,” he added.