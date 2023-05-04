I must see new Nigeria before I die, 2023 polls rigged – Cardinal Onaiyekan

Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan on Thursday expressed hope that he would see the anticipated new Nigeria before he dies.

Speaking on Channels Television’s programme on Thursday, Onaiyekan, who was reacting to the 2023 presidential poll, said the election was rigged, stressing that those involved in manipulating the outcome of the elections know themselves.

The 80-year-old clergy who expressed sadness over the inability of the election tribunal to decide on the petitions filed by opposition parties before the May 29 handover, said God knows those that rigged the election.

He said, “I am 80, so I am not going anywhere. I am still dreaming that before I go to paradise, I should see a better Nigeria, and I believe it is possible.

“Those who rigged the election know they did it. Those who refused to allow the people’s will to prevail, they know. And the wonderful thing is that God himself knows them.

“Even the court may not know, but God knows them. And they know themselves.

“The more we mention God is the more we should be on guard not to be using the name of God in vain.

“There are countries that did not want to mention God, but they are running their affairs well.

“But if we decide to keep mentioning God, then we must run our affairs according to the will of God”.

The court had fixed May 8 for the hearing of the petitions challenging the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, had approached the tribunal to upturn Tinubu’s victory, alleging that their mandates were stolen by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.