“I made my first million selling wristband”- Pastor Leke Adeboye

Pastor Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he made his first one million selling rubber.

Pastor Leke in a recent interview, reveals that everyone wants to hit it big but forget the essence of little profit.

According to him: ”I made my first million selling wristband, rubber to be precise.

“Everybody else is always trying to hit the guy on the top, but they forget the little things, so you need to focus on the little things”.

READ ALSO: Real reason why Northerners are angry about Obi’s..

“We use a lot of toothpicks in Nigeria; for example, who is supplying the toothpicks?

“Promotional gift items for those that are doing branding wristbands are just rubber. But if I sell enough of those rubbers with a very tiny margin profit of N50 or N100 at a big Christian event, it adds up.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com