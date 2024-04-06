I love my fat nature, I can’t change it – Monalisa

by Orji Onyekwere

Popular actress, Monalisa Stephen has said that she cannot be forced to slim down because of the impression people have about her. She noted that she has no interest in losing weight like Eniola Badmus or Real Warri Pikin nor does she want to satisfy the desires of ‘Body Shamers Association’.

The actress noted that there is nothing wrong with her fat nature, so she is proud of who she is and would like everyone to let her be.

She said this via her Instagram account, “This weight loss Agenda will not Agend with me Rara!!! I love me this way ! If you can’t respect it ! Block me.” she said.

“I don’t want to Be or look like Aunty Eniola Badmus or Real Warri Pikin!! I don’t want to lose weight and be Thin, Leave me Aloneeeee, With my Fat BODY!!!

“I am still here to remind Everyone of you Trolls that I will Forever be Me! I am not anyone and don’t even Wish to be another Person. Make una Dey Try Rest!

“Anyone Lose weight, na me una go Dey remember. And the worst narration is y’all saying I hate anyone who loses Weight!! Like how is that my Business!!!”, She concluded.