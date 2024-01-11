I ‘ll assist Gov. Aliyu to realize dream of raising standard of female education in Sokoto – Prof. Namakka

Professor Mustapha Tukur Namakka is the Executive Secretary, Sokoto Female Education Board. In this exclusive interview with our Correspondent, SHAFA’ATU SULEIMAN, the professor of Management spoke about the vision and passion of the Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu to raise the bar of female education high in the State, and his commitment to help drive the Governor’s vision to success, among other sundry. EXCEPTS.

Can you share with us the challenges facing Girl-Child education development in Sokoto?

First, upon my resumption I met a lot of problems faced by the Board itself which has been hindering its mandate to function effectively. One, the Board was established by the immediate past administration but was inactive.

As a board, we need to function as an autonomous body and should have a composition of members that we seat and takes some decision and operate fully like inspections of female schools under it, renovate them if necessary, give recommendation for the establishment of new school, recruitment and promotion of manpower, give punishment and reward staff as well as training and retraining. But all these things have not been put in place by the previous administration.

I don’t really know what brought this negligence on the government’s part. But, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu wanted to change this narrative by appointing me as the Executive Secretary of the Board. We want to let the Board function effectively as an entity it was established by the law. The edict that established this Board is very clear about its autonomy of its function.

How many female schools are under the board?

We have more than 120 female schools across the state and by the edict that established this Board, all the female schools that are not directly under the Ministry of Science and Technology and that of the Ministry of Arabic and Islamic Board are supposed to be under the Board but still only twenty of these schools were given to us. And we have a lot of limitations to those given to us. But we are making a lot of engagements and consultations with relevant agencies concerned and the state House of Assembly to make sure that these things are changed.

There are data and statistics indicating Sokoto, as one of the backward states in the federation with low enrollment of girl-child education and out-of-school children. Is the State Government worried about this development?

It is something that should be very worrisome and alarming to any responsible government and we as government cannot just fold our arms and be looking at these statistics rising. But, let me state that the poor rate of girl-child enrollment is peculiar to the rural dwellers in the state.

And this was caused by the misperceptions of the western education and the poverty that often constrains some of the parents to enroll their children in a conventional school. So, because of these factors, they rather engage the children in hawking or send them to farmland to work for them.

READ ALSO: Ughelli North: Why Evwreni should produce the next…

But, by special grace of God, we have proposed to the Executive Governor by way of a memo to let the Board carryout campaign and sensitization programmes across rural communities to improve the enrollment rate. We are also recommending that schools should be established in urban areas for the benefit of children from those communities faced by insecurity. They should be moved to less security threat areas for safety purposes.

What are the other plans that the Board is making or would do differently to revert the current low enrollment of Girl-children in school in the state?

Our plan is multidimensional, one, we want to engage and advise the Government to finance various programmes of the Board on Girl-Child education in the state for those in School and Out-of-schools.

We have programmes for partnership with both International and national development partners, philanthropists and civil society organisations who are interested in or working on the issue of girl-child education. But in all, we need to be autonomous to enable us achieve these laudable objectives.

You are an academic in the field of Entrepreneurship Education, did you believe that entrepreneurship has a place in Girl-Child education in today’s school curriculums?

I will tell you that my feeling about entrepreneurship is so superb because of the key interest. Maybe it was due to my background. We are taking entrepreneurship hand-in-hand with education for girls while still in schools. We want to teach the girls the mode of enterprises before going out of school.

It is not a good idea to introduce business management to the youths after leaving the school, and that has been the major predicament of graduates in the country. Teaching girl-child entrepreneurship courses while there in schools remained the best approach to empower women and reduce poverty in the society. Our Board will be focusing on training related to ICT or computer skills, and not limited to traditional skills of sewing, tailoring or knitting. Everyone needs to be computer literate to drive business ideas or promote existing business.

What is the position of the State Government on the N1 billion Gudu Model School established by the immediate past administration for the purpose of driving the children’s enrollment in the state? You know, Gudu LGA has the highest out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Yes, I learnt that huge money was committed by the previous government in establishing that school and that money shouldn’t be a waste. I was told the school was abandoned due to insecurity and not to risk the lives of the children. There is a security challenge in the community and I will not be subscribed to allowing children to be exposed to such situations. But I believe with the commitment of the present government, we are going to devise an alternative in ensuring the aim of getting the children enrolled in schools is achieved.

The Board is planning to advise the Government on how to mobilize all children, most females whose communities have been affected, to urban areas to enable them continue their education. That is the perfect way to resolve security challenges affecting enrollment of children from security-prone communities in the state.

What are the indications that showed Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to improve girl-child education?

The Governor has a great interest in improving the education sector. I have seen his commitment in the budgetary allocation of the education sector. I have also seen the inclusion of education in his 9-point agenda. In all, Female education is an important part of these commitments. My appointment to head this Board as the Executive Secretary is another commitment of the Executive Governor. He has also been appointed a Special Adviser for the Female Education Board.

What are the roles parents in the state can play in complementing the state government’s effort in female education development?

Yes, parents have to see western education has a reality and ways of personal development. They have to erase the wrong perceptions that have been attached to it and not see it as a civilization system rather a self-reliant way of life.

Certainly, the Islamic also encourages seeking knowledge and I will advise the parent to see society as it changes for good. We have seen many girls who through education are changing their communities for good. There are some exemplary women leaders that are numerous to mention within our immediate society.

Did you see partnership as another key approach in achieving your targeted-goals for the female education development in the State?

We are opening our doors for partnership in improving female education in the state in supporting the commitment and developmental drive of the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu.

In Europe, most schools are run by philanthropists and other civil organizations, so, if the Government is striving to develop education then all hands must be on deck to support the government. We are calling on the relevant stakeholders to support by financing girl-child education in Sokoto State.