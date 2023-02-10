I join politics to make Nigeria work, says Kanma, LP senitorial candidate

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Labour Party senatorial candidate for Delta North, Barrister Ken Kanma has said his entrance into politics was to enable him to join hands with people that want to make Nigeria work again.

He made the remarks during a large meeting of the Labour Party at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area on Thursday

Stressing that Nigeria is not working for now, Barrister Kanma said that the long queues in the banks, long queues in the filling stations and cashless economy was a pointer that the nation was not working.

He said he took the decision to serve the people because he would not sleep or fold his hands and watch the same people that made the Country not to work to continue, adding that if the ruling people and the ruled were in different directions that there would be no positive result.

Kanma noted that public schools were the envy of everyone in past years and that the health sector was equally good then, saying that the whole sectors were no longer working because of bad governance.

He said he would ensure that public schools and the health sector were revived, if elected, saying that many Nigeria doctors left the Country for abroad because of poor management in Nigeria hospitals.

Barrister Kanma said in the olden days that once people finish secondary school they would be employed, but today according to him, people would graduate from the university and there would be no job, describing the situation as an aberration.

He said the idea where graduates were empowered with motorcycles or tricycles by some politicians were not empowerment but dream killing, wondering what an electrical engineer or a sociologist would do with a motorcycle, opening that such empowerment was wrong.

READ ALSO: 77 per cent of women in Nigeria uses bleaching creams

While saying that whatever he wants to do in the Senate, if elected was what would lead to reviving Nigeria, he said the Labour Party would award contracts, execute it and commission it for the good of the people.

Kanma said he was more interested in abandoned projects in Delta North, saying that he would ensure that all abandoned projects were executed especially if it is beneficial to the people of the district.

Kanma said the security of the nation and Delta North would be of great concern to him, adding that the Labour Party has a serious security arrangement for the entire country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...