I have small beginning selling garri, bread – Ajayi, CEO, The Shawn Exchange

As interest in digital currency continues to soar, most Nigerians have shown a preference for The Shawn Exchange, one of Nigeria’s popular digital asset vendors that deal in bitcoins, gift cards and other forms of digital payments.

The CEO, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael has attributed the favourable disposition from the public towards The Shawn Exchange as a consequence of the company’s protective effort to safeguard the investment of its customers.

Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, a seasoned entrepreneur, said he knew how it hurts for someone to lose his or her hard-earned money or resources in general.

He noted that prior to his founding of The Shawn Exchange, he had been a jack of all trades who had tried his hands on all kinds of business ventures including trading in garri, selling loaves of bread and later starting an online shoe store, Shawn Footies.

He had thereafter moved into auto sales, real estate and home gadgets – respectively named Shawn Autos, Shawn Gadgets and Shawn Real Estates.

“With the experience, I had tasted the good, the bad and the ugly side of hustling to break even. So I knew it is important that entrepreneurs protect the interest of their customers,” he said.

According to him, this is even more important in digital business where there are hackers, scammers and fraudsters lurking around online.

Of The Shawn Exchange, he gave the assurances that the company is legit and all its transactions plain and transparent.

Stating that he is working toward The Shawn Exchange becoming the leading digital exchange company in Nigeria, Ajayi admitted that the goal will not come on a platter of gold.

“In this business, integrity matters, and it is the key to industry success. That is what has been propelling The Shawn Exchange, and that is what we will continue to uphold,” he said.

