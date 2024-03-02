I have guys I call, whenever I need sex – Phyna

Ijeoma Josephine Otabor aka Phyna has thrown a bombshell that has kept the social media buzzing. The Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, revealed that since her break up with another Big Brother Naija housemate Groovy, she has not been involved in any relationship.

When asked if she uses sex toys to satisfy her sexual urge, the reality star said she has guys she calls anytime she wants to have sex.

The BBN winner made this startling revelation during an interview on Naija Fm, 102.7, a Lagos based radio station. She said she has been single since she called it quits with Groovy few months after they left the house adding that she has been busy with her career.

The actress had in one of her podcast episodes ‘Spill with Phyna’ described the qualities she was looking for in a man. In one of the episodes of her podcast, the BBNaija star discussed this with the musician, Khaid, who appeared as a guest.

She made it clear that she is looking for a loving and caring relationship and not a rich partner, as she is very capable of taking care of her financial needs.

Phyna also mentioned that it shouldn’t be the case that many guys are averse to dating older women.