I hate socialising -Bella Okagbue

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue, has revealed on her X handle that by her nature, she hates socializing, though this has never gone done well with some of her friends who are putting her under pressure to mingle and maintain her relevance in the entertainment industry.

According to reality star, she just wants her work to speak for her and be happy and rich. In addition, she does not have social anxiety disorder and so does not care about being judged by others, but hates being watched by people.

Bella wrote, “I hate crowds, I hate facing cameras and faking a smile, I dislike socialising. I don’t have social anxiety disorder cause I don’t care about being judged by others but I hate being watched.

READ ALSO: What Tinubu told foreign ambassadors-designate in Aso…

“Everyone around me wants me to keep making appearances and try to stay relevant, but I really don’t care. I just want my work to speak for me, be happy and rich. What do I do?”

Bella Okagbue was a finalist in the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, ‘Level Up’ in 2022.