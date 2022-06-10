I contested against you so as to provide leadership, Lawan tells Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that he contested the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and 12 others because of the conviction that he has what it takes to administer Nigeria.

In a letter written to the APC presidential candidate, Lawan paid glowing tributes to Tinubu and admitted he deserved the victory at the primary election, DailyTimes gathered.

He expressed joy that the Presidential primary was manifestly free and fair, and conducted within the APC Family under a most convivial atmosphere.

Lawan pointed out that the success of the event again demonstrates the capacity of the party to run its internal affairs smoothly and devoid of rancour.

In the letter which was made available to the media, he said: “As Your Excellency is aware, I offered myself alongside your good self and other patriotic members of the party to fly its highly coveted flag in the 2023 presidential election.

“I did so in the belief that I have the knowledge base, ideas, experience and desire to provide leadership for our dear country at these most trying times.

“However, the outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment.

“I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our Party’s delegates from across the country.

“Your glittering track record of public service, foresight and grit in party building and administration, as well as the courage you continue to demonstrate in fighting for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria make you worthy of the high esteem and trust of our party members everywhere in Nigeria as exhibited at the National Convention.

“It is on this note that I heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the primary.

“I have no doubt that with your credentials, experience, antecedents and political sagacity, our great party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory.”

As a loyal party member, he said he remain committed to the party at all times and will always be available to work for its success.

