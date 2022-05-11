I come from a long line of royalty – Cross Dresser James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser and Instagram influencer, James Brown has reiterated that he is a drag queen not a crossdresser.

The internet celebrity, in a post on his Instagram page, said that he is a goddess in human form whose goal is far beyond the comprehension of many.

James Brown shared a photo of himself and urged people to never call him a crossdresser, adding that he comes from a long blood line of royalty.

He wrote; ‘‘Never you call me A Cross dresser

I AM A DRAG QUEEN FROM UK Because my goal and my mission are far behind your thought

