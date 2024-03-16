I changed my gender, and will defend myself before God-Bobrisky

By Orji Onyekwere

Controversial cross dresser Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky, is at it again. He says he would tell God that changing his original gender was a personal choice

The self-acclaimed mummy of Lagos revealed this via his Instagram page, as he noted that it was time to respond to his critics who have been questioning what will be his fate if and when he meets God.

He told critics that such freedom as ‘choice’ existed, and that this is what he has chosen, and no one, except his creator, has the right to question him about himself.

He emphasized how brief and futile life is as everyone is bound to die one day. Adding that every human being will be answerable to what they have done, before God and none of his critics will be there to answer on his behalf.

“Now let me lecture many of you here, there’s something called “CHOICE ” learn to respect people’s choice. Let everyone live. At the end of the day, if we all die, we aren’t going to be buried in the same place, you can’t answer my question for me if my creator ask me to explain how i lived my life on earth. So, relax and mind ur business.

If my creator wake me up and ask me to explain why he created me a man and I turned myself to a beautiful woman, I will defend myself and tell him why. You won’t be there to explain for me. So, mind ur business.”