I can’t speak on Tinubu’s mental capacity – Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC), Dele Momodu, has said he is not qualified to speak on the mental capacity of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Friday, Momodu said he is not a medical doctor or a psychiatrist that would diagnose the mental capacity of the former Governor of Lagos State.

The PDP chieftain added that Nigerians should be the judge whether Tinubu is physically fit, and mentally alert to lead the country.

He said, “I am not a medical doctor, I am not a psychiatrist, so I cannot speak to the mental ability or capacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and then also in the mood of the peace accord I am not supposed to have any bad words for anybody today.

“I want to be remembered as one of the few people who ran a professional campaign, so let Nigerians themselves judge whether they think Tinubu is physically fit, mentally ok, let Nigerians be the judge.

“I don’t want anybody to say it is Dele Momodu who said this, who said that. Nigerians have eyes. Nigerians have ears. They can see how unruly these APC characters have been, extremely unruly, abusing their own president.

“I saw my big brother Adams Oshiomole climbing the roof of a vehicle in Edo State and abusing Buhari. I had never seen this Fuji house of commotion in politics before, where people, who used to worship the president just because they knew he is on his way out and the man who wanted to take power from him is the one who is leading this rebellion.

“So I am not a doctor, but what they are doing to him doesn’t make sense.”

