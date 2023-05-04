I can’t refund Wike’ – Tinubu

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has dared his critics on social media to continue saying whatever they like on various online platforms, saying it is a free speech society.

Tinubu insisted that his reason for telling the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that he would not refund the cost of the flyovers he constructed in Rivers was because he could not make any commitment until he was sworn in as the President.

Tinubu, during a banquet in his honour on Wednesday night revisited what he called the banter with Wike, noting that it has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

But, the former Lagos State Governor said there is no name he has not been called on social media, stating that he does not respond to social media criticisms.

His words: “I exchanged a banter with Gov Wike, if you take me seriously, (it’s left to you). The truth is, I’m a President-elect. I have no signature for expenditure until sworn in. How can I make a commitment? I cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure now. There can only be one president at a time.

“If you ask me to go and commit to things that are mere expectations and cannot be fulfilled, I believe in fulfilling promises, that’s why I’m here. And we have to do it for Nigeria. I thank you all for the support you gave me during the election, but I’m still on a countdown.

“If I sign anything for you now and commit to it, I can’t pay. For that flyover, how can I pay, personal? That’s not realistic.

“I hope that clears the social media fears. I don’t respond to (social media talks). There is no name they’ve not called me on (social media). It’s a free speech society and around the world.”