I can salvage relationship with US – Zelenskyy

Our reporter

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday expressed belief that he could salvage his relationship with the US President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office, stating that talks needed to continue behind closed doors.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine would not concede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal.

The Ukrainian leader said he was still willing to sign a minerals deal with the US, describing a discussion on Sunday with European leaders to send a draft peace plan to the US as a key development.

Recall that in an extraordinary meeting that was broadcast live on Friday, Trump accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful for US aid, of showing disrespect to his country and of risking World War Three, casting into doubt Washington’s ongoing support for Ukraine in its three-year-long war with Russia.

Zelenskyy spoke to reporters at a London airport after a summit with European leaders in London on Sunday.

While he seemed in good spirits and thanked European countries for their support, the Ukrainian leader was careful to balance his dismay with the events of Friday’s Oval Office meeting with a clear desire to keep talking with Washington.

He said he did not think the US would stop its assistance to Ukraine, because as leaders of the civilized world they would not want to help Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As regards salvaging the relationship, I think our relationship will continue. I do not think it’s right when such discussions are totally open.

“The format of what happened, I don’t think it brought something positive or additional to us as partners,” Zelenskyy said.